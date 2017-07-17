We have sufficient munitions and arsenal, says Armenian president

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The arsenal of the Armenian Armed Forces is periodically being upgraded, President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview to Armenia TV.

“We’ve acquired serious munitions both before the April War and after. It’s another issue that any military operation, be it one-day or one-year, is a lesson, from which conclusions must be made. Because it is during military operations when it’s displayed as to what your adversary is using and how it is using, and you must try to find the antidote”, the president said speaking about the military re-equipments after the April War.

Commenting on his previous statement on having weaponry of the 1980s, which was widely speculated in political analytical circles, the president said: “Those who call themselves political scientists must very well understand in what audience and with what purpose the statement is done. One. And second, indeed, at that time we didn’t have some munitions which Azerbaijan managed to acquire. What, is it really a secret that Azerbaijan is wealthier than us, that Azerbaijan is spending more resources on weapons etc. It’s no secret. If anyone can say that he can make Armenia a richer state than Azerbaijan in two years or five years than this man must be taken away from politics. Because this is charlatanism, it is a lie. Long time is required for this. Both at that time and now we have sufficient arsenal in order for us to neutralize with the combat capabilities of our troops the danger which threatens Nagorno Karabakh or Armenia”.

The president mentioned that it isn’t only the weapons that win in the war.

“The main actors in the war are the soldier and officer, the soldier and commander. And it is these soldiers and commanders that should have not the most modern, because it is impossible, impossible for any country, but rather sufficient weaponry and munitions for solving the task. Today, our Armed Forces have sufficient arsenal and munitions”, he said.