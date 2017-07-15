Consecration ceremony of newly-built St. Sarkis church held in Armenia’s Yeghvard town

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The consecration ceremony of newly-constructed St. Sarkis church was held in Yeghvard town on July 15, reports Armenpress.

The ceremony was attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

The consecration ceremony was held by Primate of Kotayk Diocese, Archbishop Arakel Karamyan which was followed by delivering the first liturgy in the church. The church has been constructed under the auspices of Artyom and Gurgen Khachatryan.

Pastor of the church Hovsep Alexanyan said the church was a necessity for the community since the 14th-century church-chapel in the town was small in size and could not satisfy the spiritual needs of the town and the region.

“This church supplemented the list of spiritual structures in the region, and I am convinced that it will boost the dissemination of the Armenian Apostolic Church's propaganda in the region. People must be more closely linked with the Armenian Apostolic Church thanks to the ceremonies delivered by thish church”, Hovsep Alexanyan said.

He informed that the construction lasted for 6 years, the St. Sarkis chapel adjacent to the church served basis for it.

Church architect Hrachya Gasparyan said all Armenian architectural elements have been maintained while construction the church.