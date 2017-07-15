Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 July

President Sargsyan signs the new law adopted by Parliament


YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on July 15 signed the law on making amendments in the Law on ‘Approving annual and complex action plan for restoration, maintenance, reproduction and usage of Lake Sevan ecosystem’ which has been adopted by the Parliament, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.



