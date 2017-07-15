Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 July

Concept of management of Armenia’s natural resources approved by President Sargsyan’s order


YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. By the order of President Serzh Sargsyan the ‘Concept of management of natural resources of the Republic of Armenia’ has been approved on July 15, press service of the President’s office told Armenpress.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration