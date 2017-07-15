One of two Armenian women wounded in Egypt knife attack is in intensive care unit

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The two Armenians citizens who were wounded in a knife attack in Egypt’s Hurghada resort town are women, Tigran Balayan – spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, told Armenpress.

Balayan informed that one of the women is still in intensive care unit.

“Both citizens are women. One of them is still in intensive care unit, and the other one will be discharged probably tomorrow”, Balayan said, adding that he has no information on when they will return to Armenia.

An unknown individual attacked tourists in a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt. The assailant was armed with a knife. Two German citizens have been killed.

Reports suggest four others have been wounded. The attacker entered the hotel and randomly attacked the tourists.

At the same time, the country’s interior ministry said six people have been wounded in the attack and their citizenship is being clarified. The victims have been hospitalized.