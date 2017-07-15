Man stabs clergy in Tehran metro

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. A man has attacked people with a knife at one of metro stations in Tehran, Iran, reports TASS.

The incident occurred at a station located in Rey, a suburb of the Iranian capital. A man attacked a clergy with a knife at a station. After the stab attack, the passengers interfered in the conflict. Police had to open fire to detain the assailant. At least 15 people were wounded.







The clergy and others were hospitalized, and the attacker died in the hospital.