Wounded Armenian citizen helps tackle knife-wielding assailant in Egypt hotel

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The conditions of the two Armenian citizens who were wounded on July 14 in a Hurghada hotel in Egypt when a knife-wielding assailant attacked tourists are non-life threatening.

“The wounded Armenian citizens in Hurghada are out of danger. They are being treated. The perpetrator has been neutralized with the help of our wounded citizen”, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Twitter.

Earlier Balayan had reported that two Armenian citizens have been wounded in the hotel attack.

An unknown individual attacked tourists in a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt. The assailant was armed with a knife. Two tourists, presumably Ukrainians, have been killed.

Reports suggest four others have been wounded. The attacker entered the hotel and randomly attacked the tourists.

At the same time, the country’s interior ministry said six people have been wounded in the attack and their citizenship is being clarified. The victims have been hospitalized.