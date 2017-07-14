Armenia, Russian foreign ministries hold human rights consultations in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian and Russian foreign ministries held consultations on July 14 in Yerevan on cooperation of the two countries regarding human rights in international organizations.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS the consultation from the Armenian side was led by Vahram Kazhoyan, head of the international organizations department of the ministry, and from the Russian side – Anatoly Viktorov, head of the humanitarian cooperation and human rights department of the foreign ministry.

The entire circle of issues of mutual interest in the UN General Assembly’s third committee and the human rights council were discussed.

After the consultations, the Russian delegation was received by deputy FM of Armenia Ashot Hovakimyan.