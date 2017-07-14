We have sufficient arsenal to neutralize threats to Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia, says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The self-determination right of the people of Nagorno Karabakh is a right granted from above, a right defined under the charters of international structures, a principle adopted by international rights and it must be exercised, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview to Armenia TV’s “Revolution” program.

“What can guarantee the continuity of any solution or what guarantee can there be that if a political solution happens, then the conditions will be maintained. I have said numerously, and I will repeat now: the number one guarantee is having own combat-worthy armed forces. This is the number one guarantee and the most-trusted guarantee. We have sufficient arsenal to be able to eliminate the danger which threatens Nagorno Karabakh or Armenia with the combat capabilities of our troops. Whoever thinks that Iskander’s have only moral or psychological significance, he doesn’t understand what Iskanders are. When he knows, he will understand what destructive force this weapon has”, the Armenian president said.