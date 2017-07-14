Armenia's President visits French Embassy, addresses message to President Macron on Bastille Day

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the Embassy of France in Yerevan on July 14 on the occasion of the French National Day - Bastille Day, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated and addressed wishes to Ambassador Jean-Francois Charpentier, the Embassy staff and the friendly people of France.

Once again stating that France is a friendly country for the Armenian people and reliable and good partner for Armenia, President Sargsyan assured that Armenia will continue the efforts aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties and the friendship of the Armenian and French peoples. Serzh Sargsyan asked the Ambassador to convey his warm greetings to President Emmanuel Macron.

The President and the Ambassador discussed the opportunities to expand and deepen the Armenian-French multi-sector relations at different spheres and attached importance to the mutual partnership also within the frames of the Francophonie summit to be held in Armenia.

Ambassador Jean-Francois Charpentier thanked the President for the visit, warm congratulations and wishes.

Serzh Sargsyan also addressed a congratulatory message to President of France Emmanuel Macron.

“The centuries-old friendship between Armenia and France and the existing unique relations between our states, the high-level political dialogue and mutual trust are stable base for further comprehensive development and deepening of the Armenian-French mutual partnership.

I am convinced that we will continue strengthening via joint efforts the ties uniting Armenia and France both at the bilateral and multilateral formats for the benefit of our peoples.

Armenia attaches great importance to the efforts of France, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country together with Russia and the US, over the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict for the sake of peace and stability in the region.

I highly appreciate France’s assistance to making Armenia closer to the European family, as well as the close cooperation established between our countries at international platform, including within the frames of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

Once again congratulating on the National Day of France, I wish you success and good luck, and further progress and welfare to the friendly people of France”, reads the President’s congratulatory message.

