E-draft.am to ensure civil society representatives’ active participation in law-making works

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government has adopted the decision on making changes and amendments in the N296 decision of the Government according to which a common website to publish draft legal acts has been created.

Diana Ghazaryan – deputy head of Anti-Corruption and Penitentiary Policy Drafting department at the Justice Ministry, told Armenpress the website is an online platform which will enable the agencies to present the draft legal acts to the public and organize public discussions online, as well as through the website the active participation of civil society representatives in the ongoing law-making works will be ensured.

-Please introduce us the website, what is posted there and what does it provide to the people?

-Draft normative legal acts developed by all agencies of Armenia are being posted in the website. It enables the citizens to get acquainted with the posted drafts. Such opportunity ensures public’s participation in the law-making process. There is a concrete task by the Government according to which the agencies which developed the drafts must post the draft normative legal acts both in their official websites and the common website run by the Justice Ministry by this informing also the civil society representatives.

-What are the advantages of the website?

-Citizens can get acquainted with the posted drafts in the website, and in case of being registered they can present their proposals and notifications which will be included in the summary packages of proposals and notifications over the drafts. The abovementioned regulations will enable to follow the further process of drafts online whether it has been adopted or not, or has been edited and etc. Before the creation of www.e-draft.am website, the public was not so much informed about the normative legal acts developed by the agencies. As a result, people didn’t have a chance to get acquainted with the drafts at their development stage, present proposals and notifications to the respective agencies before the adoption of the drafts. By the adoption of the decision of the Government the existing relations in connection with informing the public about the draft legal acts were settled.

Full interview available in Armenian







