Armenian Justice Minister hosts Ambassador of Argentina

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia on July 12, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the Justice Minister highly appreciated the existing cooperation between the two countries in a number of spheres and stated that there are firm grounds to deepen the mutual partnership in the justice field.

Ambassador Gonzalo Urriolabeitia thanked the Minister for reception and discussed with him the possibility to sign an agreement on legal mutual assistance in criminal matters.