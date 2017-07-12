Armenian and Artsakh parliamentarians call on international community to condemn those responsible for escalating situation in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s parliamentary standing committees on foreign affairs and European integration affairs and the standing committee on foreign affairs of Artsakh issued a joint statement.

Armenpress presents the full statement:

“Discussing the recent escalation of the situation in the conflict zone, the continuous destructive and provocative actions by Azerbaijan, the demonstration of xenophobia in Azerbaijan at a state level

The sides

attach importance to the implementation of international obligations set under the 1994 and 1995 termless ceasefire agreements,

highlight the importance of agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits, in particular, the creation of investigative mechanisms for ceasefire violations as a preventive tool,

state that the violations of obligations on the peaceful settlement of the conflict, hindering the implementation of preventive measures by Azerbaijan creates responsibility for Azerbaijan in its entirety of consequences,

condemn the Azerbaijani military-political leadership’s policy on consistently violating the Geneva Convention, deploying military posts near civilian settlements and using civilians as a human shield,

call on the international community to impose targeted political and economic sanctions on those responsible for escalating the situation in the conflict zone,

expect the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to make more effective and practical efforts to stabilize the situation and ensure conditions for progress in peace process,

apply to international structures aimed at having active contribution to the peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict by assisting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs”.

The statement has been signed by Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Armen Ashotyan, Chairwoman of the standing committee on European integration Naira Zohrabyan and Chairperson of the Artsakh standing committee on foreign affairs Arzik Mkhitaryan.