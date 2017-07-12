17 athletes from Armenia to participate in European Youth Olympic Festival
YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. 17 athletes from Armenia will take part in the European Youth Olympic Festival which will be held in the Hungarian city of Györ, the Armenian National Olympic Committee (ANOC) said, reports Armenpress.
The following athletes will take part in the European Youth Olympic Festival:
Yuri Martirosyan, Artur Soghoyan, Evelina Martirosyan, Eva Khachatryan - tennis
Amu Asubov, Hovhannes Yeranosyan, Henrik Yeranosyan – cycling
Artur Barseghyan, Varsenik Manucharyan - swimming
Artyom Ghalachyan, Samvel Gevorgyan, Arsen Avedisyan, Robert Torosyan, Nune Nazaryan - judo
Davit Sargsyan – athletics
Jora Smbatyan and Anahit Asaduryan – gymnastics
From July 22 to 30 athletes of over 50 countries will compete in 10 sports – tennis, cycling, swimming, judo, athletics, gymnastics, volleyball, basketball, handball and canoe.