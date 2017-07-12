17 athletes from Armenia to participate in European Youth Olympic Festival

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. 17 athletes from Armenia will take part in the European Youth Olympic Festival which will be held in the Hungarian city of Györ, the Armenian National Olympic Committee (ANOC) said, reports Armenpress.

The following athletes will take part in the European Youth Olympic Festival:

Yuri Martirosyan, Artur Soghoyan, Evelina Martirosyan, Eva Khachatryan - tennis

Amu Asubov, Hovhannes Yeranosyan, Henrik Yeranosyan – cycling

Artur Barseghyan, Varsenik Manucharyan - swimming

Artyom Ghalachyan, Samvel Gevorgyan, Arsen Avedisyan, Robert Torosyan, Nune Nazaryan - judo

Davit Sargsyan – athletics

Jora Smbatyan and Anahit Asaduryan – gymnastics

From July 22 to 30 athletes of over 50 countries will compete in 10 sports – tennis, cycling, swimming, judo, athletics, gymnastics, volleyball, basketball, handball and canoe.