Alexander Arzumanyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Denmark

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan on July 12 signed a decree on appointing Alexander Arzumanyan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Kingdom of Denmark (residence in Copenhagen), press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Hrachya Aghajanyan has been relieved from the post of Ambassador of Armenia to Denmark and the Kingdom of Norway.

***

Born on December 24, 1959 in Yerevan.



1986 - Graduated from the faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics of Yerevan State University.



1990 - Engineer-programmer at the Yerevan Automated Control Systems Scientific Research Institute (YerACSSRI) for managing the city.



1988 - 1990 - Headed the Information Center of the Armenian National Movement, published records of the center.



1991 - 1990 - Assistant to the President of the Supreme Council.



1991 - Business trip to the USA by the joint decision of the Presidency and Council of Ministers of the SC of the Republic of Armenia (for establishing of diplomatic representations of the Republic of Armenia.)



1992 - 1993 - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia in the USA.



1992 - 1996 - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the UN.



1996 - 1998 - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.



Since 1988 - Participated in the Karabakh movement.



2000 - 2002 - Chairman of the Department of the Armenian National Movement.



2001 - 2004 - Member of the Armenian-Turkish Reconciliation Commission (an independent group comprised of well-known Armenian and Turkish figures.)



July, 2002 - By recommendation of the Armenian-Turkish Reconciliation Commission, the New York International Center for Transitional Justice conducted a legal analysis of the applicability of the UN Genocide Convention on the Prevention and Punishment, related to the Armenian Genocide.



2002 - During the presidential elections of 2008 worked in non-governmental organizations dealing with human rights, democracy and regional cooperation.



2008 - Head of the central election headquarters of presidential candidate Levon Ter-Petrosian.



May 6, 2012 - Elected Deputy of the National Assembly by the proportional electoral system from the “Heritage” party.



Married, with a child.