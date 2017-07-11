Negotiations are the only way to NK conflict settlement – Armenian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Balayan – the spokesperson of Armenia’s foreign ministry says the only path for the NK conflict settlement is negotiations.

“Flying to Brussels for a meeting between Armenian & Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers. Negotiations are the only way to NK peace”, Balayan tweeted.

At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs will meet on July 11 in Brussels. The Co-Chairs will be present at the meeting.