Negotiations are the only way to NK conflict settlement – Armenian foreign ministry
YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Balayan – the spokesperson of Armenia’s foreign ministry says the only path for the NK conflict settlement is negotiations.
“Flying to Brussels for a meeting between Armenian & Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers. Negotiations are the only way to NK peace”, Balayan tweeted.
At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs will meet on July 11 in Brussels. The Co-Chairs will be present at the meeting.
'These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists' – Bulgarian journalist's exclusive interview
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh's statements over Shushi's mosque
- 18:52 Negotiations are the only way to NK conflict settlement – Armenian foreign ministry
- 18:15 Armenian foreign minister meets with Irish counterpart in Austria
- 18:07 Facebook blocks account of Azeri media outlet’s editor-in-chief for posting dead child’s photos
- 17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-07-17
- 17:26 Asian Stocks up - 11-07-17
- 17:03 Armenian Minister holds meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland
- 17:03 Newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland presents copy of credentials to Armenian Deputy FM
- 16:56 ‘Heated July in Nagorno Karabakh’ – political scientist Markedonov analyzes recent escalation in NK conflict
- 16:50 Amnesty International calls on Turkey to immediately release human rights defenders
- 16:22 Justice Ministry to carry out tough anti-corruption policy
- 16:09 Yerevan-Anapa minibus overturned, three hospitalized
- 15:42 Central Electoral Commission sets voting dates for 2018 local elections
- 15:38 Armenian and Russian FMs meet in Austria, discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 15:18 Artsakh expects expression of stance by international community from Nalbandian- Mammadyarov meeting
- 15:03 Justice Minister hosts Venice Commission representatives
- 14:22 Tevan Poghosyan doesn’t have much expectation from Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs’ upcoming meeting
- 14:20 Newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland presents credentials to Armenia’s President
- 13:46 Seminar on sports medicine to be held in Yerevan
- 13:15 Romanian expert proposes Romania to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide
- 12:32 Artsakh Defense Army soldier posthumously awarded with ‘For Service in Battle’ medal
- 12:26 Armenia has great potential to develop medical tourism via plastic surgeries
- 12:04 Armenian Ambassador visits IRNA news agency in Iran
- 11:51 Armenia’s Suren Manukyan elected IAGS Board member
- 11:46 Minister Martirosyan, ADB representatives discuss ongoing projects
- 11:14 Armenia to hold International Philatelic Exhibition dedicated to Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary
- 11:10 Armenian FM to meet Azerbaijani FM in Brussels: official confirmation
- 10:39 Sweden attaches importance to expanded partnership with Armenia at bilateral format
- 10:31 Restriction on speech: Turkish parliament plans to punish MPs for speaking about Armenian Genocide
- 10:25 European figures’ visit to Artsakh will continue - Gaspar Karapetyan
- 09:23 Oil Prices up - 10-07-17
- 09:22 European stocks up - 10-07-17
- 09:21 US stocks - 10-07-17
- 09:17 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-07-17
- 09:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-07-17
- 07.10-20:32 Enormous job done for presenting Azerbaijani atrocities to int’l structures, says Ombudsman
