‘Heated July in Nagorno Karabakh’ – political scientist Markedonov analyzes recent escalation in NK conflict

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Baku tries to change the stance of the OSCE Minsk Group for its benefit by the use of force, political scientist Sergey Markedonov said in the analytical article entitled ‘Heated July in Nagorno Karabakh’ published at Politcom.ru, reports Armenpress.

“This is Azerbaijan’s policy. Azerbaijan believes that by causing a war alert it will lead Russia, the US, France, as well as Iran which is in the Minsk Group to the idea that in order to prevent bloody war and maintain regional stability it is necessary to strengthen pressures on Armenia. It is another issue to what extent such imaginations correspond to reality. In fact, the reality is the opposite, there are no facts proving Azerbaijani argument, however, it is being actively presented in information field and not only for the domestic audience but also for the foreign one”, the political scientist said.

Yerevan tries to highlight that the Azerbaijani side is unable to find an agreement, moreover Azerbaijan is inclined to an approach on using force instead of dialogue.

In what way is the July escalation reflected in the context of previous clashes, whether it proves new developments in the Karabakh conflict, or the opposite, it highlights the former trend? The political scientist presents the escalations in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact during 2017 and the political meetings during that period. He says what we have witnessed in February, May and June was repeated also in July. According to him, the next day after the results of the regional visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs were released, a new escalation has been recorded.

Sergey Markedonov says the Karabakh trend in July 2017 remains the same: that is to maintain peaceful negotiation process to prevent large-scale war.