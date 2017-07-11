Artsakh expects expression of stance by international community from Nalbandian- Mammadyarov meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is very important from the perspective of expressing clear stance by the international community, Davit Babayan – spokesman of the President of Artsakh, told Armenpress.

“We have always appreciated any such meeting. Of course, it’s difficult to expect final, comprehensive settlement from these meetings. This is impossible taking into account Azerbaijan’s unconstructive, abnormal behavior. It is definite fact that such meetings are important in terms of maintaining peace and stability. Moreover, this is not only a meeting of the two Foreign Ministers, but also the clear stance of the international community is expressed during these meetings. 3 of the permanent members of the UN Security Council are included in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship”, Davit Babayan said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian will meet Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on July 11 in Brussels upon the initiative and in presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.