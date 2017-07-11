Tevan Poghosyan doesn’t have much expectation from Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs’ upcoming meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian expert circles do not have much expectation from the upcoming meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels, reports Armenpress.

Tevan Poghosyan – Chairman of the International Center for Human Development, told reporters on July 11 that there is no expectation from the Brussels meeting.

“There will be an expectation when we hear that Foreign Ministers of Artsakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan are going to meet. In this case we will understand that they will talk about the conflict. But today they can once again talk about the implementation of the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements. Of course, there will be mutual diplomacy attacks in open information field. In my opinion, it will be in the interests of the OSCE Minsk Group to organize a higher level meeting”, Tevan Poghosyan said.

Commenting on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ statement, Poghosyan said these statements mainly derive from the interests of the three countries - US, France and Russia.

“When one side opens fire, there is no statement, but when the other side gives counter response, new statement is released. And as a rule, the names of both countries are mentioned in the statement. I think we need to raise our voice that these statements do not have any impact on changing the situation. Perhaps we may take steps to launch the institute of imposing sanctions. Otherwise, we will hear similar statements for another 15 years”, Tevan Poghosyan said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian will meet Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on July 11 in Brussels upon the initiative and in presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.