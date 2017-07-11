Armenia to hold International Philatelic Exhibition dedicated to Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. International Philatelic Exhibition will be held in Armenia in November 2017 dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Ivan Aivazovsky, Hovik Musayelyan - President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia, told Armenpress.

“As you know, the 200th birthday anniversary of Aivazovsky is being celebrated in our country. We don’t want to miss this event. Now a committee has been formed to regulate issues related to the international exhibition”, he said.

Philatelists are interested in participating in the International Philatelic Exhibition. There is already an interest from Russia and the US.

Postage stamps dedicated to Aivazovsky, culture painting and Armenia will be presented during the exhibition.

Another international philatelic exhibition is expected in Armenia in 2018. Within the frames of events on the occasion of Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary, an intenational philatelic exhibition will be held under the title ‘Smart city’.