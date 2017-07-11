Armenian FM to meet Azerbaijani FM in Brussels: official confirmation
11:10, 11 July, 2017
YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. On July 11, upon the initiative and in presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, will meet Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan in Brussels, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told Armenpress.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском
- Azerbaijan must bear the entire responsibility for consequences of provocations – Armenian FM
- Artsakh’s military denies Azerbaijani report on causing losses
- EU's further involvement in Nagorno Karabakh is contingent on progress in conflict settlement –
Herbert Salber
- UN calls on NK conflicting sides to return to negotiation table
- Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire, fire D-44 cannons at Artsakh posts on July 7