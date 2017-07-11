Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July

Armenian FM to meet Azerbaijani FM in Brussels: official confirmation


YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. On July 11, upon the initiative and in presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, will meet Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan in Brussels, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told Armenpress.



