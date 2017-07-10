Artsakh soldier gunned down by Azerbaijani forces
STEPANAKERT, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. A soldier of the Artsakh military was shot dead by Azerbaijani forces late afternoon July 10, the defense ministry of the country told ARMENPRESS.
Vazgen Poghosyan, 20, was gunned down while on duty in a military position stationed in the eastern direction.
An investigation has been launched into the shooting.
The defense ministry of Artsakh extended condolences to the family and friends of the fallen soldier.
