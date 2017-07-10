Armenian senior lawmaker slams Azerbaijani FM’s speech as “fiction on nonexistent ancestors”

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan, the vice president of Armenia’s ruling party and chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee commented on Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov’s speech, which was delivered on the occasion of the country’s diplomatic day.

In an ironic comment, Ashotyan said on Facebook that he read Mammadyarov’s speech with “unconcealed pleasure”.

According to Ashotyan “this publicist masterpiece is the direct continuation of Azerbaijan’s valorous historiography: revealing to the international community the sacred role which the Azerbaijanis had during the history of mankind”.

“The minister of course was humble”, Ashotyan mockingly said.

“In order for no one to have doubts that the Azerbaijani diplomacy has a history of millennia, he should’ve underscored that it were Baku’s very own diplomats who had convinced God to provide Adam and Eve the necessary consumer basket of products”.

The ongoing issues of the Azerbaijani diplomacy seem to be trifles compared to such impressive historic achievements. But if one sits too long on the Caspian Sea beach and makes up stories about nonexistent ancestors, then one can notice that someone has unnoticeably sat next to you”, Ashotyan said.