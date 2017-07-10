Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker hosts Venice Commission representatives

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Arpine Hovhannisyan, Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament, hosted the representatives of expert group of the Venice Commission (European Commission for Democracy through Law) on the Judicial Code of Armenia on July 10, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, Vice Speaker Hovhannisyan said with satisfaction that Armenia has an effective cooperation tradition with the Venice Commission and in this context attached importance to the mutual partnership with the Commission in the process of constitutional reforms carried out in Armenia.

During the meeting the sides discussed the key regulations of the new draft Judicial Code, as well the provisions with the need to be clarified and improved.