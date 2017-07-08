Armenia-Belarus intergov. commission to hold session early autumn

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan held a meeting on July 7 with Ambassador of Belarus H.E. Igor Nazaruk.

The Ambassador congratulated the minister on his reappointment to office, as well as the adoption of the government’s action plan, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The sides discussed issues related to increasing the commercial turnover between the countries. The Ambassador underscored that a tendency of growth exists, and the Belarusian side is willing to boost trade turnover with all efficient measures. The minister and the Ambassador exchanged ideas on the implementation of the export substitution policy within the Eurasian Economic Union.

The sides also talked about the organizational issues of the Armenian-Belarusian intergovernmental commission’s session.

They agreed to hold the session in early autumn of 2017. The involvement of the business community in this context was also discussed. Minister Karayan underscored that business interactions and cooperation of the two countries are extremely important, as well as exchange of necessary experience.