Subsidies from Armenian budget decrease by 5 billion drams

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. 38,7 billion drams in subsidies were provided from the Armenian state budget in January-May of 2017 – amounting 78,2% of the semester performance and yielding the previous year’s indicator by 11,4% (5 billion drams).

According to the finance ministry, the decrease of subsidies is mainly related to the early allocation of state assistance in 2016 to farmers for acquisition of fertilizers on lower prices (1,9 billion drams) and allocating 1,4 billion drams for subsidizing drinking water supply services, which isn’t planned under the current year’s budget.