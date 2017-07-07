Armenian budget spending increase by 2 billion drams

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian state budget’s spending increased by 0,4% (2 billion drams) in 2017 January-May, compared to the same period of the previous year. The increase is associated with increase of ongoing expenditures.

According to the finance ministry, the ongoing spending in the reporting period amounted 493,7 billion drams – providing 79,1% of the semester program performance. The ongoing expenditures grew by 1,2% or 5,7 billion drams, associated with increase of service spending and social benefit, pension spending.

From the ongoing spending, 51,3 billion drams were provided for salaries of the public sector.

47,7 billion drams was used for acquisitions and services.

More than 55,1 billion drams was provided for the government’s debt, namely 28,2 billion for domestic debt and 27 billion for foreign debt.