Defense Army servicemen sustain shrapnel wounds as a result of Azerbaijani shelling

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Starting from the morning of July 7 the Azerbaijani side violates the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact firing caliber weapons, D-30 and D-40 cannons, various caliber mortars and grenade launchers, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

As a result of the Azerbaijani shelling Defense Army servicemen Robert N. Gasparyan (1969), Hambardzum K. Harutyunyan (1997) and Vahe G. Badalyan (1998) sustained shrapnel wounds of various degrees.

The Defense Army forces take countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani activeness.

Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership bears the whole responsibility for actions destabilizing the situation in the frontline.