Parliament approves 2016 state budget performance report

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Parliament approved the 2016 state budget performance report, reports Armenpress.

53 MPs voted in favor of the report with 22 votes against and 1 abstained.

Before the voting Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan said they are against the budget performance report and proposed all opposition parties not to take part in the voting since the votes of parliamentary majority are not enough for approving the report. “We propose the opposition forces not to take part in the voting since the votes of majority’s lawmakers are not enough at the moment”, Pashinyan said.

Tsarukyan faction secretary Vahe Enfiajyan said their faction opposes the budget performance report, they have expressed their stance and do not see grounds for not taking part in the voting.

In order to ensure the quorum, the participation of more than half of the total MPs was needed for the voting.