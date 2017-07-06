Artsakh self-determination right enshrined in European Parliament resolution

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. On July 5, the European Parliament passed a resolution regarding proposals to the EU Council on the 72nd sitting of the UN General Assembly. The resolution was passed at the plenary session with 457 votes in favor, 124 against and 66 abstained.

The resolution touches upon human rights, international security, as well as a number of issues regarding existing conflicts.

Through the efforts of the Azerbaijani side, at the final phase of debates it was suggested to make an amendment regarding Nagorno Karabakh: with inadmissible terms which unilaterally separated the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders: leaving out the principle of peoples’ equal rights and self-determination.

Nevertheless, through the efforts of the permanent representations of Armenia in the EU, it was possible to thwart this initiative and fix the self-determination right of the people of Artsakh, as well as non-use of force in the final text of the resolution.

The Armenian initiative on stipulating the self-determination right of Artsakh’s people during the plenary session received an absolute majority of votes in favor by European Parliament lawmakers.