There cannot be any talk over EAEU single currency for the next 15-20 years – CBA President

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. At the moment there are no discussions on forming a single currency in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and there will not be such ones until 2025, Artur Javadyan – President of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) said during the discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report in the Parliament, in response to question of Yelk faction MP Nikol Pashinyan, reports Armenpress.

“There have been many rumors over it, however, at the moment we at least with our partners have a common approach on this issue. We, the heads of the Central Banks of 5 EAEU member states, have agreed that we will not talk about it until 2025. After 2025 we need to look at the situation of economies of the Union’s member states and then we can discuss this issue”, the CBA President said.

He said Armenia has a very tough stance on this issue. “I think at the moment we not only are not ready, but also there cannot be any talk over it at least for the next 15-20 years. Armenia has a very tough stance on this issue”, he said.

Javadyan stated that they have learnt lessons by witnessing the positive and negative sides of the EU single currency, and this is the reason that all EAEU member states have agreed to stop discussing it for now. “There are no such discussions for now. We even signed a document according to which we are not going to discuss this issue until 2025”, Artur Javadyan said.





