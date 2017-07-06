Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July

LIVE: Extraordinary session begins in Parliament, MPs debate 2016 state budget performance report


YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia, reports Armenpress.  

The session has been convened by the initiative of MPs. 81 MPs were registered. 9 issues are included in the session agenda.

The lawmakers will discuss the 2016 state budget performance annual report, as well as a number of other issues.



