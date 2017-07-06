Armenia to prevent abuses in recreational component of social package through electronic system

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The installation of electorinic system in the social package’s recreational service will make the process easy and controllable by preventing the abuses. It is also planned to set up forms of exemplary contracts which will be signed between tour operators and beneficiaries.

Mekhak Apresyan – First Deputy President of the State Tourism Committee, gave an interview to Armenpress talking about the new developed projects which is still at the discussion stage in the Government.

“In order to prevent the abuses of social packages we have discussed certain mechanisms with public and private sector representatives. Respective changes were made in the procedure, a draft has been developed and submitted to the Government. The changed draft supposes installation of electronic system in the recreational field of the social package which will make the process more transparent and controllable. It will be used more easily by both tour operators and beneficiaries. The tour operators will not have to present a quarterly report, rather, we will see it every day online”, Mekhak Apresyan said.

It is also planned to define types of exemplary contracts which tour operators should sign with beneficiaries. All requirements have been clarified.

“Under the new program, the state’s interference is increasing in the relations between tour operators and hotels. Certain rules are set according to which the tour operator in case of regularly violating the contract signed with the hotel will be held accountable by being removed from the recreation provision service of the social package”, he said, adding that the electronic system also supposes increase of importance of individual approach which in its turn will increase the quality of services.

Anna Grigoryan