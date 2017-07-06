Armenia to establish digital agenda development policy center

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. During the Government session Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan discussed the program of developing and implementing digital agenda and gave instructions, reports Armenpress.

The PM said a number of actions deriving from digital agenda are planned under the government’s 5-year action plan with concrete deadlines, as well as with the adoption of digital strategy and action plan through public-private sector cooperation.

“Within the framework of digital agenda, digital development assistance council has already been formed and the implementation program of a single digitized environment is at the development stage. Taking into account the best international experience and the current developments it’s must be stated that the implementation of modern digital agenda requires common specialized and coordinated approaches”, the PM added.

He tasked the chief of the Government’s staff to present a package of proposals within 15 days over a specialized framework for the coordination of development policy of public administration and local government electronic systems, including its organizational legal form and the draft of respective legal act.

“We need to have a center for digital agenda which must regulate the whole policy”, Karen Karapetyan said.