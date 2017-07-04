Azerbaijan fires multiple rocket launchers in line of contact, Artsakh military vows adequate response
YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in the line of contact with Artsakh on July 4.
Around 20:20, the Azerbaijani military fired TR 107 multiple rocket launchers in the southern direction, the Artsakh military told ARMENPRESS.
This is the first time since the April War of 2016 that Azerbaijan is using this type of weapon systems.
The defense ministry of Artsakh is drawing the attention of relevant international organizations to the incident and is warning the Azerbaijani side that the response will be adequate.
- 21:48 Azerbaijan fires multiple rocket launchers in line of contact, Artsakh military vows adequate response
- 21:07 Artsakh’s president attends premiere of A. Derdzakyan’s “My Scattered Large Family” documentary
- 20:54 Armenia’s deputy minister of labor & social affairs resigns
- 20:39 Russian foreign ministry has no additional info or evidence on IS leader Baghdadi’s elimination
- 19:55 Lydian International gets US$25mln loan advance as construction continues apace in Armenia’s Amulsar mine
- 19:26 Armenian parliament to convene extraordinary sitting July 6
- 18:54 Armenian minister of agriculture participates in economic negotiations with Germany
- 18:48 Nearly 50 scientific reports to be presented at 11th Int’l Conference of Armenian Association of Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons
- 18:33 President Sargsyan extends condolences to German counterpart on Bavaria bus accident
- 18:05 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-07-17
- 18:04 Asian Stocks up - 04-07-17
- 18:02 Number of hotels increases in Armenia
- 17:45 New Spanish Ambassador presents credentials to President Sargsyan
- 16:25 Fatal boat accident in Russia kills seven Armenians, foreign ministry validates citizenship
- 16:19 Armenia’s state budget revenues increase by 32.3 billion AMD
- 15:57 MG Co-Chairs firstly need to ensure positive environment for progress in negotiations – Sharmazanov
- 15:12 Armenia’s state budget revenues annual program rates performed by 36.4%, that of expenditures by 35.4% within 5 months
- 14:42 Armenia’s Parliament Speaker hosts Bulgarian Ambassador
- 14:34 Some of proceeds of ‘Yerevan Color Run’ to be provided for Ijevan-Berd safe road construction project
- 14:26 Emergency Situations Ministry releases updated information on earthquake registered in Armenia
- 14:01 Materials published on Azerbaijan once again prove we deal with terrorist state – Artsakh President’s spox
- 13:50 Azerbaijan’s terrorist behavior is nothing new –Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker
- 13:16 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to frontline during monitoring
- 12:54 Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate to form Initiative group for organization of election of Patriarch
- 12:42 Armenia’s President congratulates President Donald Trump on US Independence Day
- 12:39 Assistance to strengthening civil society in Armenia among EU priorities - Ambassador Piotr Świtalski
- 12:18 MEP Frank Engel defends his visit to Republic of Artsakh
- 12:00 Fitch Ratings affirms Armenia at 'B+' with Stable Outlook within 18 months
- 11:54 Aghveran, Tsakhkadzor and Dilijan main destinations of rest through social packages
- 11:29 OSCE parliamentary envoy discusses Karabakh conflict in Vienna
- 10:45 4 magnitude earthquake registered in Armenia - UPDATED
- 10:26 Turkey’s Erdogan, UK PM Theresa May discuss Cyprus issue
- 10:22 LIVE: Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament
- 09:39 Chancellor Merkel opposes Turkey’s EU accession in her party program
- 09:03 European Stocks up - 03-07-17
18:05, 06.30.2017
Viewed 3844 times “Yerevan Card” – A tourist can buy it before arriving in Armenia and gain advantage of numerous opportunities
17:30, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2462 times ‘Massacre of Maragha has not been internationally addressed properly’ – Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s interview to Bernardinai.lt
21:03, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2288 times Vahan Martirosyan reveals how he appeared in Azerbaijan
14:49, 06.30.2017
Viewed 2203 times Israeli political scientist says forming ‘black lists’ in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh is unacceptable
11:31, 06.28.2017
Viewed 2148 times We need to jointly fight against Turkish denialism: Armenia’s Sharmazanov to Czech MPs