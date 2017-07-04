Azerbaijan fires multiple rocket launchers in line of contact, Artsakh military vows adequate response

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in the line of contact with Artsakh on July 4.

Around 20:20, the Azerbaijani military fired TR 107 multiple rocket launchers in the southern direction, the Artsakh military told ARMENPRESS.

This is the first time since the April War of 2016 that Azerbaijan is using this type of weapon systems.

The defense ministry of Artsakh is drawing the attention of relevant international organizations to the incident and is warning the Azerbaijani side that the response will be adequate.