Armenia’s deputy minister of labor & social affairs resigns

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Margaryan, the deputy minister of labor and social affairs of Armenia has resigned.

“It was a great honor and responsibility to work as deputy minister of labor and social affairs, for which I am thankful to the Prime Minister, Mr. Karapetyan.

During five months I was able to get acquainted with the issues of the social sphere in depth and suggest solution programs. I have to admit, I am making a difficult decision because I am leaving with a great feeling of duty and responsibility, by leaving my reforms unfinished.

I don’t see myself in the public service or politics in the upcoming years. I am thankful to all my colleagues for productive cooperation”, Margaryan said on Facebook.