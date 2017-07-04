Number of hotels increases in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. As of 2016, 551 hotel-business entities operated in Armenia – hotels, guest homes, hostels etc.

According to the national statistical service, 302 of the total number are located in Yerevan.

In 2014 the total number was 409, in 2015-474.

In terms of hotel rooms, 8523 rooms are operated in the country, as of 2016 data.

Most of the rooms, 5709, are standard rooms, while 208 are classified as luxury rooms, 842 lux and the remaining deluxe.

It is noteworthy that the number of luxury rooms has also increased.

In 2016, the hotel business income amounted 22 billion 960.9 million drams (18,9 billion in Yerevan).