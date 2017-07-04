Azerbaijan’s terrorist behavior is nothing new –Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The international community must launch investigation over the publication at the Bulgarian newspaper regarding the Azerbaijani Silk Way Airlines supplies of weapons to terrorist groups under the cover diplomatic flights and must give clear response to the actions of that country, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament, told Armenpress.

“Personally it’s not a surprise for me since Azerbaijan is a terrorist state. During the April war the Azerbaijani actions were the same as the actions of “Islamic State” terrorist group in the Middle East, such as torture of civilians, beheading of soldiers, torture of dead bodies. It’s the same signature. During the Artsakh war in 1990s numerous terrorists were fighting from the Azerbaijani side. In other words, this is not new. And when we say that Azerbaijan and Turkey are states with terrorist behavior, they are a serious threat to regional security, we don’t say this because the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict is unresolved, rather, we say this by taking into account the reality, the actions Azerbaijan has carried out for years”, the Vice Speaker said.

According to him, international community must pay serious attention to these issues, and if it turns out a reality, the international structures must not be satisfied only with statements, they should impose concrete sanctions against Azerbaijan.

Sharmazanov is not surprised that Azerbaijan can have such links with various terrorist structures since during the years of Artsakh war they have cooperated with numerous terrorists. “Moreover, Azerbaijan awarded those terrorists. Azerbaijan is the state which declared hero one of the greatest terrorists Ramil Safarov who killed the Armenian officer with an ax while he was sleeping. This is Azerbaijan’s real face”, Sharmazanov said, adding that the international community must carry out investigation and demand clear response and explanations from the Azerbaijani leadership.

A scandalous investigation has been published in the Bulgarian newspaper Trud on July 2 which reveals the Azerbaijani state circles’ direct engagement in supplying weapons to Islamic terrorist groups at different parts of the world. Dilyana Gaytandzhieva’s investigative article mainly focuses on the illegal and large-scale export and sale of arms to Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Congo by Silk Way Airlines (an Azerbaijani state-run company) under the cover of diplomatic flights.