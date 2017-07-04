Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate to form Initiative group for organization of election of Patriarch

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate will convene a special session on July 4 at 18:00 Yerevan time chaired by Patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan, Agos reports.

During the session the Initiative group will be formed which will lead the process of organizing the elections of a new Patriarch.

The issue of number of members of the Initiative group will be clarified during the session, however, it is known that it will have 15-21 members, including two clergymen.

After the formation of the Initiative group, local election commissions will be formed which will operate at various districts of Istanbul.