Chancellor Merkel opposes Turkey’s EU accession in her party program

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the Christian Democratic Union, released an election manifesto ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, Hurriyet reports.

The manifesto includes a separate chapter on Turkey.

In the manifesto Merkel and her team oppose Turkey’s membership to the European Union.

“We oppose Turkey’s full membership to the EU since conditions for accession have not been met. Moreover, we are deeply concerned over the recent developments in Turkey regarding the freedom of speech and media”, they said.