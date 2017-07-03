'For Hrant, for justice' - Dink’s friends again gather outside Istanbul court

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The trial over Agos editor-in-chief Hrant Dink’s murder is resuming on July 3, Agos reports.

Prior to the court hearings, Dink’s friends again gathered outside the court to reaffirm their demand for justice.

Bulent Aydin made a statement on behalf of the gathered stating: “This trial launched on July 2, 2007, 10 years before. However, till now the real perpetrators of this crime have not been convicted. The trial starts again. The demand for justice continues. We live in an era when the justice demand is increasing throughout Turkey”.

Aydin said they will continue following the process of trial.

They were holding ‘For Hrant, for justice’ posters.

Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament Garo Paylan was also among Dink’s friends.

Hrant Dink was murdered on January 19, 2007 outside the Agos office in Istanbul, Turkey.