US President, Japanese PM agree to closely cooperate to increase pressure on North Korea

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed the issue of unity on increasing pressure on the North Korean authorities aimed at changing their policy during a phone conversation on July 2, the White House said in a statement, reports TASS.

“The two leaders exchanged views on growing threat by North Korea, as well as increasing pressure on its administration aimed at changing its dangerous path”, the statement said.

The US President and the Japanese PM reaffirmed that the American-Japanese alliance is ready to defend and respond to any threat or action taken by North Korea.

Trump and Abe also discussed a number of other regional and global issues of mutual interest, stating that they plan to meet at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Photo by AP