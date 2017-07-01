Armenia-Artsakh Fund raises $6,8 million in aid

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. During the 2nd quarter of 2017, the Armenia-Artsakh Fund raised 6,8 million dollars in humanitarian aid for Armenia and Artsakh.

The Fund provided 6,4 million dollars in medications and humanitarian devices to AmeriCares (3,8 million dollars), Direct Relief International (2,4 million dollars) and MAP International (81,000 dollars) charity organizations.

The abovementioned organizations in their turn donated large amounts of products to the Armenian Orhpans Relief Union, the Armenia’s Kidney Association and California’s Alpert Philips medical institution.

During the past 28 years, the Armenia-Artsakh Fund raised 755 million dollars in humanitarian aid for the two countries.

“The Armenia-Artsakh Fund offers lifesaving medications and medical equipment worth millions of dollars on a regular basis and free of charge. We only have to pay for the shipping costs. We highly encourage the generous donations of the Fund, in order to be able to continuously provide vital contribution to all medical centers of Armenia and Artsakh”, Harut Sasunyan, president of the Fund said.