Motion for dismissal of PACE president Pedro Agramunt submitted to secretariat

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. After the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the motion for dismissal of president of the assembly Pedro Agramunt was presented to the secretariat, head of Armenia’s delegation to PACE Ms. Arpine Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

Hovhannisyan said the impeachment initiative was submitted by EPP Norway member Ingjerd Schou with 160 votes in favor.