Russia’s Putin to host ex-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will have a brief meeting with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on June 29, reports TASS.

“Kissinger is in Moscow on the occasion of his participation in the Primakov Readings (forum), which kicked off today”, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “His visit is used for a brief conversation (between Putin and Kissinger)”.Peskov informed that on June 29 Putin will receive also German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.