Armenian president holds meeting with parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs of Japan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting on June 29 with Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Motome Takisawa, who has arrived in Armenia on a regional visit, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The President mentioned that high-level visits are a good opportunity to discuss the ongoing agenda of the bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues. The President expressed hope that Motome Takisawa’s visit will boost the strengthening of Armenian-Japanese inter-governmental ties.

President Sargsyan warmly recalled his 2012 visit to Japan, and meetings with Emperor Akihito and the country’s leadership, which passed in an atmosphere of mutual trust and warmth.

The sides were pleased to note the positive dynamics of development of bilateral relations between Armenia and Japan of the recent years.

The sides also touched upon programs and opportunities of enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation, commercial ties, cooperation in IT, tourism, prevention of natural disasters and development of infrastructures.

President Sargsyan thanked the Japanese government for the continuous assistance for the development of Armenia – through credit, grant, technical assistance and other projects.