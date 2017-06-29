We are ready to work with all constructive forces – President Sargsyan’s speech at Cabinet meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan attended the Cabinet meeting on June 29. Given the fact that the meeting with the members of the Cabinet was being held in the wake of the National Assembly’s approval of the Government program for 2017-2022, the President of the Republic first congratulated the Cabinet members on appointment, then turned to the tasks set before the Executive in the period after the approval of the Government Program for further and consistent implementation. As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan particularly said,

“Dear Colleagues,

First of all, of course, I would like to congratulate you all on being appointed to your posts, or to be more precise, on your reappointment as is the case with most of you. Thus, continuity in the proceedings of the Executive has been secured, and there are all necessary prerequisites for successful implementation of the ongoing programs.

In my speech delivered on the occasion of Yerevan Mayor’s inauguration I underlined that with the election of the Yerevan City Council we wrapped up the electoral campaign in 2017. With the approval of the Government Program, we can usher in the outset of a new round for the executive branch. Our task is to complete this round successfully no turbulences as far as possible.



In the latest elections, the Republican Party of Armenia received the necessary vote of confidence in order to proceed with its work. The mandate that we got was sufficient to form a government consisting solely of Republican ministers. Yet we decided to continue cooperating in the format established previously. With our colleagues from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, we formed a government that I believe to be able to solve the problems set before it.

We will continue to consistently implement the standing programs with a united and solid team. The team will act in unity both in the executive and the legislative, as well as at the local self-governance level. The current composition of the government, led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, has my full confidence, as well as the full confidence of our political team.

Meanwhile, I have to stress that neither you nor I, in my capacity of President of Armenia and the leader of the Republican Party of Armenia, have any preconceived stand: we are ready to work with all constructive forces involved in the executive and legislative, the local self-government bodies and even the ones outside these structures.

The only precondition set for cooperation is the respect of the norms of courtesy and integrity. By the way, I should stress that we do not consider criticism as a breach of these norms, especially if it is constructive and is aimed at improving the situation.

Dear Colleagues,

Much has been talked about the things we need to do in the coming years and, therefore, there is no need to get into details again. On May 18, addressing the Parliament and the people of Armenia, I presented in detail my vision for the development of the country, including the short-term, mid-term and long-term problems.

Together, we have set forth a range of important targets that are reflected in the Government Program. We need to be more exacting: we should not be satisfied with what we have already achieved. Otherwise, we will not be able to move ahead.

Besides, we are now in the period of constitutional transformations, which means that until next mid-April we will have to make many legislative changes. In order to successfully push ahead with that task, we need to act in a purposeful manner mediating closely coordinated steps between the Government and the National Assembly.

Now, I consider it necessary to touch on the following issue: which way are we going to implement the Government Program?

Transparency is to be one of the most important criteria of our activities. Not only should it be our work style, but also our combined effort to meet the transformed requirements of the Constitution of Armenia and shape a new political culture.

Each of you should personally set criteria and be a role model for the others. You must ensure progress not only in your respective areas, but also provide for our overall progress. You are going to set the dynamism and the pace of that progress.

In this regard, we can draw a few conclusions from our past experience. Firstly, we were able to record some success in the field of reforms that we have consistently explained to society in all detail. However painful, these programs were perceived as highly important and were accepted by society - perhaps at first with some reluctance - yet accepted. The members of the government should never be reluctant to present and make clear their work to the public.

Another important task for us is to implement the program of community consolidation. We have to explain consistently the necessity of this reform, the need to use correctly and manage effectively our scarce resources.

Secondly, transparency is not an end in itself; and indeed, it is not a means for self-expression. The main goal of transparency is to eradicate corruption and protectionism. Public spending, the procurement system should come under the full control of the National Assembly and society. We are currently setting new and sufficiently influential mechanisms to fight against corruption that need to be harmonized with our purposeful work.

Thirdly, we will consistently work to improve our foreign political environment without having any illusion. We should work proceeding from the presumption that as of yet there is no change in relations with our unfriendly neighbors.

Dear Colleagues,

A reportedly Chinese proverb has been often cited over the past few years, which says that it is a curse to wish someone could live in time of changes. I think that living in such times is really difficult and exciting, at the same time.

I expect that you will cope with the problems faced at this important moment with a sense of responsibility and honor. Indeed, we should start to do this job. I do believe that as led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, the government can live up to the task. We need creative approaches that break stereotypes. Our people has entrusted you with the honorific task of finding and implementing solutions. Thus, let us continue to work with passion. Thank you and I wish every success to all of you”.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan thanked the President of the Republic and assured that the Executive will implement the program elaborated by the team. The Prime Minister underscored that the Government fully understands the expectations of society and is also well aware that this road will not be an easy one. Nevertheless, Prime Minister assured that the Government is firmly determined to implement all the proposed programs.