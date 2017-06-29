Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June

Government session kicks off led by President Serzh Sargsyan


YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Government session has kicked off on June 29 led by President Serzh Sargsyan, reports Armenpress.

The President delivered speech at the session.

His visit to the Government is linked with the approval of the government action plan in the Parliament.



