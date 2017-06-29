7000 children attend 291 inclusive schools in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Despite some problems, the assessment of results of inclusive education in Armenia in general is positive, Robert Stepanyan – Head of Development Programs and Monitoring Department at the Ministry of Education and Science, told Armenpress.

The number of inclusive schools increases compared to the previous year: as of March 1, 2017 the number of these schools increased by 81.

He said the Syunik province has already switched to overall inclusion. Tavush and Lori provinces are also expected to switch to overall inclusion in 2017.

“In terms of percentage the distribution of inclusive schools is almost equal. The greatest number of inclusive schools is in Yerevan, 67, and the least number is in Aragatsotn province, 5 inclusive schools. At the moment there is no province where there are no inclusive schools. All schools of Syunik province carry out inclusive education. This year it is also expected to switch to overall inclusion in Tavush and Lori provinces”, Robert Stepanyan said.

According to him, the overall assessment of the results of inclusive education is positive, although there are still some problems in the field. One of the problems is the lack of personnel necessary for carrying out inclusive education, but works are being done to fill this gap. “Jobs are announced for these posts. Inclusive education is carried out by special teachers with different professions. The specialists are mainly from special schools who teach in inclusive schools after undergoing training”, he said.

“In 2016 there were 210 inclusive schools, but as of March 1, 2017, their number reached 291. At the moment the number of children in need of inclusive education, registered in schools is around 7000”, Robert Stepanyan said.