Putin submits agreement on joint Armenian-Russian military unit to State Duma for ratification

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the bill on the agreement of establishing a joint Armenian-Russian military unit to the State Duma for ratification, “Armenpress” reports the press service of the State Duma of Russia informs.

The agreement signed in Moscow on November 30, 2016 defines the procedure for the formation and implementation of the Unified Force.

“The United Force will be established in the Caucasian region of the Collective Security, aiming to timely discover the preparation of a military attack, implement border control, as well as participate in the defense of anti-aircraft, radio-electronic and information infrastructures”, reads the press release of the State Duma.

The agreement is signed for five years with the possibility of prolonging it automotically for another 5 years.